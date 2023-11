AIRSPACE SCAN

U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Ramirez scans his airspace while communicating with the rest of his U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew during a personnel and equipment movement mission over Kunar province, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2013. Ramirez, a crew chief, is assigned to the 3rd Battalion General Support, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, deployed from the Oklahoma National Guard.