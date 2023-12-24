MISSION BRIEF

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip C. Escribano, left, and team leader Sgt. Anthony R. Francisco prepare a pre-mission brief early December during one of the unit's final Operation Enduring Freedom missions at Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2013. The Guam battalion is scheduled to conclude its OEF responsibilities at the end of December. Both are assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard.