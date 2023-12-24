An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip C. Escribano, left, and team leader Sgt. Anthony R. Francisco prepare a pre-mission brief early December during one of the unit's final Operation Enduring Freedom missions at Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2013. The Guam battalion is scheduled to conclude its OEF responsibilities at the end of December. Both are assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard.

MISSION BRIEF

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip C. Escribano, left, and team leader Sgt. Anthony R. Francisco prepare a pre-mission brief early December during one of the unit's final Operation Enduring Freedom missions at Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2013. The Guam battalion is scheduled to conclude its OEF responsibilities at the end of December. Both are assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard.

Photo Gallery