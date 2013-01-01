REFUELING JOB

U.S. Army crew chiefs, left, observe as U.S. Army Spcs. Russell King, center right, and Eric Daniels refuel their U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter following a medical evacuation mission on Forward Operating Base Shank, Afghanistan, Dec. 4, 2013. King and Daniels, petroleum supply specialists, and the crew chiefs are assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion Assault, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.