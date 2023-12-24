LAID TO REST

An Air Force honor guardsman holds the Prisoner of War flag during a funeral honoring Air Force Col. Francis J. McGouldrick at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2013. The POW/Missing Personnel Office located his remains in a remote jungle in Laos and he was identified using mitochondrial DNA. McGouldrick was laid to rest after being missing in action for 45 years since the Vietnam War.