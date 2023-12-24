An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered comments as the keynote speaker during the roll out of a book describing the duties and history of noncommissioned and petty officers at the Pentagon, Dec. 17, 2013. The book, "The Noncommissioned Officer and Petty Officer: Backbone of the Armed Forces," is the first of its kind. Written by noncommissioned and petty officers, it provides a comprehensive explanation of enlisted leaders across the U.S. Armed Forces.

THE 'BACKBONE' BOOK

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered comments as the keynote speaker during the roll out of a book describing the duties and history of noncommissioned and petty officers at the Pentagon, Dec. 17, 2013. The book, "The Noncommissioned Officer and Petty Officer: Backbone of the Armed Forces," is the first of its kind. Written by noncommissioned and petty officers, it provides a comprehensive explanation of enlisted leaders across the U.S. Armed Forces.

Photo Gallery