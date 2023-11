TAKEOFF PREP

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ellis E. Russell prepares for takeoff from inside a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Camp Bastion, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 17, 2013. Russell, a crew chief, is assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, provided aerial support for British forces with Task Force Helmand during an operation.