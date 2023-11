REFUELING PRACTICE

U.S. loadmasters watch as a French air force Eurocopter EC725 Caracal practices aerial refueling from a U.S. Air Force HC-130 with the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa over Djibouti, Dec. 17, 2013. This was the first time the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and French airmen conducted aerial refueling operations together in Djibouti.