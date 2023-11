SCANNING FOR INSURGENTS

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Bowker, right, uses his weapon's optic lens to scan the desert for threats during a firefight with insurgents near the Bari Gul Bazaar in the Nad Ali district in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Dec. 4, 2013. Bowker is a rifleman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment.