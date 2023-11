SANTA'S HELPER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Abbott waits while mail is unloaded from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 19, 2013. The Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.