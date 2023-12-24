An official website of the United States Government 
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs each Marine who recently returned from Afghanistan in time for the holidays during a Toys for Tots event on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2013. Obama delivered toys from White House staff members and urged Americans to still contribute. The base's Marines coordinate the program in the district, providing thousands of needy children with toys.

FIRST LADY HUG

