VETERANS' VISIT

Paratroopers explain the operation of an M119A2 105mm howitzer to retired Army Col. Jack P. Ancker, left, and Rev. Norman Elliott, both World War II veteran artillery officers, at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2013. The paratroopers are assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Alaska.