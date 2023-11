HOLIDAY CLASSIC

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Meredith Helay performs holiday music at a Weihnachtsmarkt, or Christmas market, in Trier, Germany, Dec. 23, 2013. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe Five Star Brass ensemble performed more than 15 German and American holiday classics like “O Tannenbaum” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”