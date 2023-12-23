COMBAT BADGE

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Amos, left, awards the Combat Action Badge to U.S. Army Sgt. Ruffin Romes during an award ceremony on Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 20, 2013. Amos, an executive officer, is assigned to the 1103rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Romes is assigned to the 349th Quartermaster Company, 82nd Sustainment Brigade, U.S. Central Command Materiel Recovery Element.