An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Matt Bunder, left, and Yasser Rady insert gun barrels in the close-in weapons system aboard the USS Gettysburg in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 19, 2013. The Gettysburg is deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

LOADING BARRELS

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Matt Bunder, left, and Yasser Rady insert gun barrels in the close-in weapons system aboard the USS Gettysburg in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 19, 2013. The Gettysburg is deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery