LOADING BARRELS

U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Matt Bunder, left, and Yasser Rady insert gun barrels in the close-in weapons system aboard the USS Gettysburg in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 19, 2013. The Gettysburg is deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.