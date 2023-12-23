An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Shannon delivers new musical equipment on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktiya province, Dec. 14, 2013. Shannon is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Band, Headquarters Battalion. The unit donated musical instruments and equipment worth more than $40,000 to the Afghan army band, replacing antiquated instruments band members used for years.

BAND BROTHERS

