HOWITZER SHELL

Army Pfc. Cody Teel, left, watches as Army Spc. Mohammed Abbas throws an expended 105mm howitzer shell during live-fire training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2013. Teel and Abbas are assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Alaska.