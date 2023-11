LEAVING AFGHANISTAN

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony R. Francisco, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Eamonn Soll move a case to the Camp Phoenix flightline as they prepare to depart Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 25, 2013. Francisco and Soll are assigned to the Guam Army National Guard's Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment.