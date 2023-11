RETURNING HOME

U.S. soldiers prepare to board a CH-47 Chinook from Camp Phoenix in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 25, 2013, during Guam's last push out of the country. The soldiers are assigned to Task Force Guam, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard. The task force officially ended Operation Enduring Freedom, Dec. 26, 2013, enabling Guardsmen to return home.