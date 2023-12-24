NIGHT SIGNAL

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Go signals the pilot of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during night operations on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell in the East China Sea, Feb. 1, 2014. The McCampbell is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.