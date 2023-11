RAPTOR REFUELING

Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Kemp refuels an F-22 Raptor aircraft while aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 14-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29, 2014. Kemp is a boom operator assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron.