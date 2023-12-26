WET WORK

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Coliglazier prepares to install a cofferdam to the hull of guided-missile destroyer USS Carney to support a task group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2014. The group conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage-diving and force protection operations. Coliglazier is assigned to Norfolk Ship Support Activity.