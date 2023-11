ARMY VISION

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, right, speaks about his vision of the U.S. Army at Izmir, Turkey, Feb. 4, 2014. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Frederick "Ben" Hodges, center, commander of NATO's Allied Land Command, and Turkish Maj. Gen. Ugar Tarcin provided feedback about their goals for future missions.