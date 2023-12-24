FOOT REST Maldivian marine Cpl. Mohamed Shakir takes part in squad push-ups during U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training with U.S. Marines on Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Feb. 3, 2014. This noncommissioned officer development program between U.S. and Maldivian Marines creates a setting for professional military and cultural exchanges. It also provides an opportunity for both forces to train in unfamiliar settings and gain experience with different tactics, techniques and procedures. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 827508-D-HGN15-012.jpg Photo Gallery