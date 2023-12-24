SEARCH SQUAD

U.S. Marines board a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 1, 2014. The Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, and, with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.