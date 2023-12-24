An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines board a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 1, 2014. The Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, and, with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

SEARCH SQUAD

U.S. Marines board a rigid-hull inflatable boat from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 1, 2014. The Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, and, with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery