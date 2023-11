GOLDEN ENTRANCE

U.S. Army Sgt. Justen Olsen, arms upraised, a 2010 Olympic gold medalist bobsledder, helps lead Team USA into Fisht Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 7, 2014. Olsen, a New York National Guardsman, is assigned to the Army’s World Class Athlete program.