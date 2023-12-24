STARS AND STRIPES AWARD Navy Adm. Jonathan W. Greenert, chief of naval operations, presents Navy Rear Adm. Annie Andrews with the 2014 Stars and Stripes Award during the 9th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes Dinner in Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2014. Andrews received the award for her leadership as the commander of Navy Recruiting Command, overseeing 26 recruiting districts and more than 6,000 personnel. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 799564-H-KAS27-820.jpg Photo Gallery