USA PRESS CONFERENCE

U.S. Army Sgt. Matt Mortensen listens as U.S. Army Sgt. Preston Griffall, right, speaks during a Team USA luge doubles press conference at Gorki Media Center in Esto-Sadok, Russia, Feb. 10, 2014. Mortensen, a New York National Guardsman, and Griffall, a Utah National Guardsman, are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.