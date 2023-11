TRAINING RUN

U.S. Army Sgts. Matt Mortensen, top, and Preston Griffall, both U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program soldiers, race at 80 mph on a run of 51.660 seconds during Olympic luge doubles training at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 10, 2014. Mortensen is a New York National Guardsman and Griffal is a Utah National Guardsman.