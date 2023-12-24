SEVENTH FASTEST

U. S. Army Sgt. Nick Cunningham, the bobsled driver, and Army Sgt. Dallas Robinson, the brakeman, are clocked at 81.4 mph as the seventh-fastest among 30 sleds in the second heat of Olympic two-man bobsled training with a time of 57.19 seconds at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 13, 2014. Cunningham, a New York National Guardsman, and Robinson, a Kentucky National Guardsman, are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.