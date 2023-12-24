An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U. S. Army Sgt. Nick Cunningham, the bobsled driver, and Army Sgt. Dallas Robinson, the brakeman, are clocked at 81.4 mph as the seventh-fastest among 30 sleds in the second heat of Olympic two-man bobsled training with a time of 57.19 seconds at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 13, 2014. Cunningham, a New York National Guardsman, and Robinson, a Kentucky National Guardsman, are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

SEVENTH FASTEST

U. S. Army Sgt. Nick Cunningham, the bobsled driver, and Army Sgt. Dallas Robinson, the brakeman, are clocked at 81.4 mph as the seventh-fastest among 30 sleds in the second heat of Olympic two-man bobsled training with a time of 57.19 seconds at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 13, 2014. Cunningham, a New York National Guardsman, and Robinson, a Kentucky National Guardsman, are assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

Photo Gallery