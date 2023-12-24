BOAT BALANCE

South Korean and U.S. Marines attempt to flip a boat as they conduct amphibious operations drills during Cobra Gold 2014 at Hat Yao in Rayong,Thailand, Feb. 12, 2014. The exercise demonstrates the commitment by the United States and Thailand to a long-standing alliance and regional partnership in the Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force participated in the drills.