EVACUATING A FAMILY

Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Wainwright, foreground, and Air Force Master Sgt. Jorge Chavez secure a child into a Humvee during a mission to evacuate a family from a home that lost power and heat as a result of a winter storm in Augusta, Ga., Feb. 12, 2014. Wainwright and Chavez are assigned to the Georgia National Guard's 165th Air Lift Wing.