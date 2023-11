OLYMPICS COACH

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tuffield “Tuffy” Latour, the coach for the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and Team USA skeleton athletes, leads Noelle Pikus-Pace, right, to an Olympic silver medal and Katie Uehlander to a fourth-place finish in women's skeleton events at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 14, 2014.