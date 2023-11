ROADSIDE PUSH

Army Pfc. Lorenzo Garrick and Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Erik Seda push a stranded motorist out of the ditch along an exit ramp in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 13, 2014. The North Carolina National Guard has been assisting law enforcement agencies with their patrols throughout the state during and after a winter storm. Garrick is assigned to the 113th Sustainment Brigade.