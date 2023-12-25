ALL-STAR GREETING

Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Lisa, greet athletes during the NBA Rising Stars Practice at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Feb. 14, 2014. More than 2,500 service members, veterans and their families were guests at the closed practice, which is part of the pre-game activities at the NBA All-Star Game.