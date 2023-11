BOBSLED HEAT

U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Sgt. Nick Cunningham of Monterey, Calif., bobsled driver, and U.S. Army Sgt. Dallas Robinson of Georgetown, Ky., brakeman, post a time of 57.02 seconds on their fourth training heat for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Sanki Sliding Center in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 14, 2014.