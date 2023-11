QUALIFYING JUMP

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Russell, left, watches as Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Casamassa jumps from a C2-A Greyhound during jump requalification in San Diego, Feb. 11, 2014. Requalification included static line and free fall parachute jumps conducted by Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit 1.