MH-60S Seahawk helicopters move cargo from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during a replenishment in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 12, 2014. The Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22.

CARGO MOVE

