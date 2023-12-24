SPLASH DEMO An AAV-7 assault amphibious vehicle goes into the water while conducting a splash demonstration during Iron Fist 2014 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2014. The amphibious exercise brings together Marines and sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, other Marine units and soldiers to promote military interoperability and hone skills through challenging, complex and realistic training. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 456191-Y-FEG83-344.jpg Photo Gallery