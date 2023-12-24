An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An AAV-7 assault amphibious vehicle goes into the water while conducting a splash demonstration during Iron Fist 2014 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2014. The amphibious exercise brings together Marines and sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, other Marine units and soldiers to promote military interoperability and hone skills through challenging, complex and realistic training.

SPLASH DEMO

An AAV-7 assault amphibious vehicle goes into the water while conducting a splash demonstration during Iron Fist 2014 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2014. The amphibious exercise brings together Marines and sailors from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, other Marine units and soldiers to promote military interoperability and hone skills through challenging, complex and realistic training.

Photo Gallery