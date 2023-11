THIRD HEAT

The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program duo of Sgt. Nick Cunningham, right, and Sgt. Dallas Robinson push USA-3 to a third-heat run of 56.98 seconds in the Olympic two-man bobsled event at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 17, 2014. After three of four heats, the Army program soldiers have USA-3 in 13th place.