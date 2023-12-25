SUPER WASH

U.S. sailors wash an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 16, 2014. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations, support theater cooperation efforts and support Operation Enduring Freedom. The sailors are assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 32.