NIGHT LANDING

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Supnet signals the crew of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to land aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 15, 2014. The ship was on a scheduled deployment to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.