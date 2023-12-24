LIGHTNING RETURN

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Haight, second from left, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and Afghan army Maj. Gen. Mohammad Yaftali, front, commander of the 203rd Thunder Corps, a regional command, return to Forward Operating Base Lightning in Afghanistan's Paktiya province, Feb.15, 2014, after a meeting on security and election issues in Wardak province.