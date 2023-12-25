An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel meets with retired Air Force Gen. Larry D. Welch, left, and retired Navy Adm. John C. Harvey Jr., second from left, at the Pentagon, Feb. 19, 2014. Welch and Harvey will begin an independent review of the Defense Department's nuclear enterprise to correspond with an internal review, responding to revelations of irregularities within the nuclear enterprise. Army Lt. Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the secretary's senior military assistant, sits second from right. This image h

INDEPENDENT REVIEW

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel meets with retired Air Force Gen. Larry D. Welch, left, and retired Navy Adm. John C. Harvey Jr., second from left, at the Pentagon, Feb. 19, 2014. Welch and Harvey will begin an independent review of the Defense Department's nuclear enterprise to correspond with an internal review, responding to revelations of irregularities within the nuclear enterprise. Army Lt. Gen. Robert B. Abrams, the secretary's senior military assistant, sits second from right. This image h

Photo Gallery