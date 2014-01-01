HORNET REFUEL

An FA-18D Hornet aircraft connects to a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for aerial refueling during Cobra Gold 2014 over Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 12, 2014. The Hornet pilots are assigned to Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. The Hercules crew is assigned to Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, 3rd Marine Expaditionary Force.