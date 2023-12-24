An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games four-man bobsled gold medalists from Russia watch Team USA step onto the podium to receive their bronze medals at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Feb. 23, 2014. From far right to left: U.S. Army Capt. Chris Fogt of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Steve Langton, Curt Tomasevicz and former Army program bobsledder Steven Holcomb stand during the ceremony.

SOCHI SMILES

Photo Gallery