A BRAKEMAN'S BRONZE

U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program bobsled brakeman Capt. Chris Fogt displays his bronze medal after helping former Team USA bobsled driver Steven Holcomb, Curt Tomasevicz and Steve Langton finish third in the Olympic bobsled event at Sanki Sliding Centre in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 23, 2014. The Russian quartet took the gold.