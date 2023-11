LIVE-FIRE MISSION

Army Spc. Sergio Depena, right, and Army Pfc. John Conley fire a 60mm mortar round during a live-fire mission on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 21, 2014. Depena and Conley are assigned to the Massachusetts Army National Guard's Company D, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment.