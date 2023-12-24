An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fourth from left, and his wife, Mary, help cut the ribbon to open the USO Warrior and Family Center on Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Bethesda, Md., April 1, 2014. Winnefeld said the 16,000-square foot warrior and family care center will be essential to the recovery of wounded, ill and injured troops.

RIBBON CUTTING

