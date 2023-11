HAWAIIAN ARRIVAL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, third from left, and his wife, Lilibet, are greeted by Navy Adm. Samuel J. Locklear, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, and his wife, Pam, upon their arrival in Honolulu, April 1, 2014. Hagel will host a ministerial with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense forum to help develop relations in the region.