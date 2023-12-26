An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. paratroopers jump into Bunker drop zone during a live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas, Germany, March 28, 2014. The combined arms, live-fire exercise helps prepare the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Afghanistan to provide medical evacuation and combat support to NATO's International Security Assistance Force mission.

PARATROOPER EXERCISE

U.S. paratroopers jump into Bunker drop zone during a live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas, Germany, March 28, 2014. The combined arms, live-fire exercise helps prepare the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Afghanistan to provide medical evacuation and combat support to NATO's International Security Assistance Force mission.

Photo Gallery